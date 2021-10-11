CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N64 games with 60Hz and partly with PAL version option

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the September edition of Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced the expansion of its retro “Switch Online” offering to include Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive titles. Rumors and fears soon arose because of the material on display: it could be the slow 50Hz versions of the games.

My Nintendo News

Nintendo has released high-resolution box-art of various N64 games

With Nintendo 64 games joining the line-up for the Nintendo Switch Online service, albeit at a slightly higher cost for subscribers, Nintendo has released high resolution images of various Nintendo 64 games box-arts. This is the first time we’ve received official high resolution images of the games box-arts and they include such beloved titles such as Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Nintendo will announce pricing for the new service sometime this month. For now enjoy staring at the lovely box-art!
The Independent

Games are being reportedly developed for a version of the Switch that Nintendo denies even exists

Companies are still working on games for a “Pro” version of the Nintendo Switch, with a 4K display, despite Nintendo repeatedly denying that such a console even exists.Employees at 11 game companies – ranging from large firms like Zynga to smaller studios - told Bloomberg that they had a 4K development kit for the Nintendo Switch to build games for the console. A Zynga spokesperson denied to the publication that they had a development kit.The kit reportedly contains additional ports to connect to a computer, and more memory for debugging software, but is otherwise like the hardware consumers would eventually...
Digital Trends

11 N64 games that should come to Nintendo Switch Online next

A handful of classic Nintendo 64 games will soon be available for modern gamers on Nintendo Switch Online through an “expansion pack.” While the expansion is set to include some of the best N64 games of all time, such as Super Mario 64, Star Fox 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, there were quite a few gems from the N64’s unique library that have been passed over in the first batch of games.
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
hackaday.com

Mouse And Keyboard Controls On The N64

The Nintendo 64 was one of the consoles that properly heralded in the era of 3D gaming. However, its controller is of a design we wouldn’t consider ideal today. For the FPS games that were so popular on the N64, a mouse and keyboard could do much better. [The Hypocaust] set out to make it happen.
Videogamer.com

The Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch as Cloud Versions

It’s been announced that the main three Kingdom Hearts games will be heading to the Nintendo Switch as Cloud versions. The news was announced, as you do, during the reveal of Sora heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That game’s producer Masahiro Sakurai revealed the news which was later confirmed by the official Nintendo UK Twitter account. All three Kingdom Hearts offerings will be cloud versions, requiring an internet connection on your Nintendo Switch to play.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online's N64 Games Adding Welcome Quality-of-Life Feature

At some point this month, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will offer subscribers the ability to enjoy games that originally released on the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. We still don't know exactly how much extra the Expansion Pack will cost players, but Nintendo has offered a new detail about the service, and a quality-of-life addition for users in Europe: the ability to play games in 60HZ. When these games first released in Europe, they were only available in 50HZ, so this should be a welcome change. The announcement was made on Nintendo of Europe's official Twitter account.
