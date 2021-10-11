CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenesaw, NE

Beverly Ehly

By Darran Fowler
Hastings Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly Ehly, 90, of Kenesaw, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14 at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Berke Landrum officiating. Interment will be in Kenesaw Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenesaw, NE
City
Hastings, NE
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apfel Funeral Home#Ne#Kenesaw Public Schools#Hastings Regional Center#Kenesaw Legion Auxiliary#Red Hat Society#Kenesaw Cemetery Board#American Red Cross#Nebraska Cornhusker#Arthur Lrb Rose
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy