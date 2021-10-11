Beverly Ehly, 90, of Kenesaw, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14 at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Berke Landrum officiating. Interment will be in Kenesaw Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.