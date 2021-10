The latest fundraiser for The Children's Cabinet, a local nonprofit that works to keep kids safe and families together, was the biggest one yet. "We were able to raise over $500,000 directly for kids and families that day," said Executive Director Kim Young. "It was a huge success and we thank our community for coming out and supporting us through our silent auction, live auction, and really being together and celebrating the ability to be together and give."

