Jeffery R. Thaut, Sr.
Hastings, Nebraska resident Jeffery Ray Thaut Sr., 65, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at North Shore Assembly of God, with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. No burial will be held at this time. Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to ALS Association or Hastings Public Schools Foundation. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.www.hastingstribune.com
