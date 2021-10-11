CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime your flux capacitor: SQL Server temporal tables in EF Core 6.0

Lumia UK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEF Core 6.0 Release Candidate 1 was released to NuGet a few weeks ago. This release is the first of two “go live” release candidates that are supported in production. EF Core 6.0 RC1 runs on Release Candidate 1 for .NET 6.0, which also has a “go live” license. SQL...

devblogs.microsoft.com

percona.com

Synchronize Tables on the Same Server with pt-table-sync

By Sveta Smirnova Insight for DBAs, MySQL, Percona Software MySQL, Percona Software, Percona Toolkit, pt-table-sync, pt-tc 0 Comments. It is a common use case to synchronize data in two tables inside MySQL servers. This blog post describes one specific case: how to synchronize data between two different tables on the same MySQL server. This could be useful, for example, if you test DML query performance and do not want to affect production data. After few experiments, tables get out of sync and you may need to update the test one to continue working on improving your queries. There are other use cases when you may need to synchronize the content of the two different tables on the same server, and this blog will show you how to do it.
Tom's Guide

Dedicated servers vs VPS: Which is best for your business?

If you’re planning to build a website with one of the best website builders, you’ve likely seen many options regarding servers and the best web hosting. For those who aren’t sure what to go for between dedicated servers vs VPS, two of the more high-performance web hosting options, we've put together this article to explain their differences.
High Point Enterprise

HPE and AMD deliver exceptional server security features—down to the core

HPE ProLiant Gen10 Plus servers with AMD EPYC processors are the world’s most secure industry-standard servers. Find out what gives them the capabilities to defend against threats inside and out. Security is an ever-present concern for every IT professional, and despite the alarming increase in high-profile breaches in recent months,...
towardsdatascience.com

Why You Should Rethink Where You Write Your SQL

Back when I was a data scientist, I spent a substantial amount of time doing product analytics work — opportunity sizing, experiment deep dives, ad-hoc checks. But although I worked across a wide range of tools — Jupyter/Python, tidyverse, superset, internal tools, even Java UDFs — the bulk of this work was actually done in SQL. And what would I do? I’d write the query in Superset’s built-in IDE, tweak it until I got an answer to the question I was asking, dump it into a Google doc alongside other findings, then shoot it off as an email/Slack message to vanish forever in a sea of corporate noise.
towardsdatascience.com

Acing the SQL Challenge

If you’re a data analyst and you’re currently searching for a job, you’ll likely need to prepare for the technical interview, most commonly carried out in the form of a SQL challenge. Structured Query Language (SQL) is the bread and butter of data analytics. It’s the language that communicates with the database and helps retrieve, clean and analyze information. As a result, it’s only natural for a hiring committee to want to know the candidate’s level of comfort using SQL to query a database.
Lumia UK

General availability: Azure Monitor application insights in Azure Spring Cloud

Application insights is a cloud native application monitoring offering which enables you to observe failures, bottlenecks, and usage patterns to resolve incidents faster and reduce downtime. With the new integration, you can now enable monitoring on your Java Spring Boot applications running in Azure Spring Cloud with a few simple...
Lumia UK

General availability: Azure Monitor container insights for Azure Arc enabled Kubernetes

Azure Monitor container insights for Azure Arc enabled Kubernetes provides a centralized location for viewing infrastructure metrics, container logs, and recommended alerting. You receive the same monitoring feature parity as our native container insights service. Key features of container insights:. 1-click onboarding from the Azure portal. Receive automatic agent updates...
HackerNoon

We need Roslyn for SQL!

Roslyn is an extremely useful platform for C# code analysis. Microsoft does offer a [SqlParser library that is capable of handling most static code analysis on.NET applications come backed by. Microsoft's [Roslyn ](https://www.ms.com/en-us/dotnet/api//msqlserver.management.sql-smo-140.17283.0) Roslyn can be used to analyze the code for either code review automation or rule enforcement.
Lumia UK

Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server: Ddsv4 and Edsv4 SKUs in public preview

The new Ddsv4 and Edsv4 compute tiers for Azure Database for PostgreSQL - Flexible Server are now supported for the general purpose and memory optimized compute tiers. These compute tiers are based on the second generation Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL (Cascade Lake) processor for faster compute and also include larger local solid state drive (SSD) storage. This also allows you to benefit from low latency, high-speed local storage that is used for local caching. Provision your servers using DdsV4 and EdsV4 SKUs or perform the “scale compute operation” to migrate your existing Azure Database for PostgreSQL - Flexible Servers to the new compute tiers.
Lumia UK

Case Study: Using Visual Studio Profiler to reduce memory allocations in the Windows Terminal console host startup path

Around the holidays of 2020 it was a bit quieter, and I decided it might be a great time to go investigate how the Visual Studio profiling tools worked. I have been a long-time user of the Windows Performance Analyzer (WPA), which is a great tool for doing systems-level performance analysis. It is, however, quite complex and difficult to learn, and I’d heard that the Visual Studio Profiler had improved a lot since I last looked at it.
Lumia UK

Public preview: AKS support for WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) workloads

We are announcing the public preview of AKS support for deploying WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) workloads in Kubernetes using the CNCF Krustlet project. A WebAssembly (WASM) is a portable, open standard for a new binary format that is memory safe and runs at near-native performance. Different languages can be cross-compiled to WASM and interoperate using WASI, allowing you to run the same code across machines and shared modules across languages.
Lumia UK

Public preview: IPv6 for Kubenet

We are announcing the public preview of AKS support for dual-stack IPv6 overlay networking (Kubenet). Dual-stack IPv4/IPv6 support is now available in AKS using the Kubenet overlay network plugin. Nodes, workloads, and services support IPv6 addresses alongside IPv4 addresses. .
Lumia UK

Public preview: AKS out of tree cloud provider controller manager

We are announcing the public preview of AKS out of tree cloud provider controller manager. With the controller manager moving out of the core Kubernetes code base, the AKS team will be able to release updates outside of the Kubernetes release cadence. Customers will benefit from the AKS team being able to update the cloud controller to respond to customer requests that are specific the Azure integration of Kubernetes.
Lumia UK

Azure AI empowers organizations to serve users in more than 100 languages

Microsoft announced today that 12 new languages and dialects have been added to Translator. These additions mean that the service can now translate between more than 100 languages and dialects, making information in text and documents accessible to 5.66 billion people worldwide. “One hundred languages is a good milestone for...
Lumia UK

Azure SDK Release (October 2021)

Thank you for your interest in the new Azure SDKs! We release new features, improvements, and bug fixes every month. Subscribe to our Azure SDK Blog RSS Feed to get notified when a new release is available. You can find links to packages, code, and docs on our Azure SDK...
Lumia UK

Announcing .NET 6 Release Candidate 2

We are excited to release .NET 6 Release Candidate 2. It is the second of two “go live” release candidate releases that are supported in production. For the last couple months, the team has been focused exclusively on quality improvements. There are a lot of new features in the release, which only fully come together near the end. The team is currently validating end-to-end workflows to find the places where design intentions and technical reality don’t yet fully match. That’s led to teams tightening leaky pipes and paving paths all the way to their destination.
Lumia UK

How Microsoft reduced Windows 11 update size by 40%

Microsoft delivers the latest Windows security and user experiences updates monthly. Updates are modular meaning that, regardless of which update you currently have installed, you only need the most recent quality update to get your machine up to date. With the fast pace of Windows security and quality fixes, distributing...
Lumia UK

Announcing .NET MAUI Preview 9

NET Multi-platform App UI (MAUI) Preview 9 is available today with .NET 6 RC2 and in the preview channel of Visual Studio 2022 Preview 5. While much of the work in this preview is focused on completing and stabilizing the 50+ controls and layouts, preview 9 adds support for borders, corners, and shadows across most all controls and layouts. Preview 9 includes performance improvements to help Android apps start instantly.
Lumia UK

Using DeepSpeed and Megatron to Train Megatron-Turing NLG 530B, the World’s Largest and Most Powerful Generative Language Model

We are excited to introduce the DeepSpeed- and Megatron-powered Megatron-Turing Natural Language Generation model (MT-NLG), the largest and the most powerful monolithic transformer language model trained to date, with 530 billion parameters. It is the result of a research collaboration between Microsoft and NVIDIA to further parallelize and optimize the training of very large AI models.
