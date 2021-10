LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Congressman John Yarmuth, the Democrat who represents much of Louisville, announced this term will be his last. "I will have plenty more to say in the coming year as we fight to further our progressive values in D.C. and here at home. For now, please know that you have my gratitude and I am far from done fighting for you," he said in a message to the media.

