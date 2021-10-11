CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, October the 11th

By Jay Martin
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA slight cool down for the start of the week. The start of the day was upper 40s and warmed up to mid 80s. Tuesday even warmer temperatures are expected into the low 90s. A few isolated storms could pop up ahead of the front on Wednesday. The warm air gives the area some instability and bring strong storms.

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, October 14th

Starting our Thursday morning, we are looking to have foggy conditions around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, starting in the 50s, then increasing to the 70s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will start off on the calm side, then eventually pick up from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. However, it will be a bit on the muggy side all day, since we did get a decent amount of rain from yesterday. A lot of the water will heat up and evaporate, adding to the moisture levels for the immediate areas. Temperatures will climb to the 80s for highs around the viewing area. Winds will shift around a bit, coming from the southwest, and then the west later today. Speeds will still be on the light side, around 5-10 miles per hour. Getting into the evening hours, we will have clear skies and cooler temperatures, dropping to the 50s for lows. Winds will still be coming from the west around 5-10 miles per hour. For our last day of the work week, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. A cold front will move through the region, but we aren’t looking to have more rain added, at least not to the northern portions. A few showers and storms on the southern edge of the Concho Valley could develop with the front. Highs will remain in the 70s through the weekend and into next week. Tuesday could see temperatures reach the 80s again. More rain showers next week have been delayed, now looking to move into the region around Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop significantly with these showers as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Cornelius Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cornelius: Thursday, October 14: Occasional light rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Friday, October 15: Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 16: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day;
CORNELIUS, OR
Williams (CA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Williams

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Williams: Thursday, October 14: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 15: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 16: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 17: Mostly sunny then
WILLIAMS, CA
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 14th

Starting off our afternoon hours, we are going to have some patch fog lingering, mostly in the lower elevations in the region. We will start to see more sunshine and temperatures will continue to climb to the 80s by this afternoon as well. Winds will be coming from the south to start the second half of today, but will shift around a bit, eventually coming from the west in the early evening hours around 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, we are looking to have clear skies across the region. Cooler temperatures will also be coming in again, with lows in the 50s for the region. Winds will continue to come from the west, but on the light side, around 5-10 miles per hour. For our Friday, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will also be cooler, only reaching the low to mid 70s for highs. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side though, coming in from the north with speeds up to 20 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon hours. This weekend will start off with sunny skies Saturday then more clouds in the afternoon. Sunday will have dry conditions, but enough moisture will be in the region to have mostly cloudy skies. A bit of a warm-up for the first half of next week, reaching the 80s for highs in some areas. Wednesday of next week looks to have scattered showers moving through the viewing area.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Thursday evening forecast October 14th

Daytime highs will continue to warm through Saturday, due to high pressure aloft and strengthening offshore flow. A Santa Ana wind event is expected Friday and Saturday along Ventura County. Temperatures will trend cooler by Sunday, as onshore flow returns. Critical fire danger is expected along Ventura County, with a...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Thursday, October 14th

West Monroe, LA – (10/14/21) Temperatures this afternoon in the middle 80s with a couple of scattered showers. As we move into the overnight, some remnant showers possible with temperatures only able to reach the lower 70s and upper 60s. The afternoon tomorrow features temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s with shower chances at 40%. The rain chances tomorrow are associated with a cold front pushing through the Arklamiss late in the afternoon.
WEST MONROE, LA
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, October the 14th

Temperatures cool in the low 80s for the rest of the week until Friday. Friday we get a push of cool air and another cold front. This front is dry but on the cooler side. The weekend highs are shaping up to be in the 70s. Overnight lows are on the cold side. Our mornings start out in the low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, October 14 Evening Forecast

The heavy rain threat has faded, but more wet weather is on the way. For tonight, A wave of showers and thunderstorms will slip out of the area this evening with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers for most of the rest of the night. There may be a bit of patchy fog as well. It will remain unusually soupy for October with temperatures stuck in the 60s.
HARRISON, AR

