KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, October the 11th

Starting our Thursday morning, we are looking to have foggy conditions around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, starting in the 50s, then increasing to the 70s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will start off on the calm side, then eventually pick up from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. However, it will be a bit on the muggy side all day, since we did get a decent amount of rain from yesterday. A lot of the water will heat up and evaporate, adding to the moisture levels for the immediate areas. Temperatures will climb to the 80s for highs around the viewing area. Winds will shift around a bit, coming from the southwest, and then the west later today. Speeds will still be on the light side, around 5-10 miles per hour. Getting into the evening hours, we will have clear skies and cooler temperatures, dropping to the 50s for lows. Winds will still be coming from the west around 5-10 miles per hour. For our last day of the work week, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. A cold front will move through the region, but we aren’t looking to have more rain added, at least not to the northern portions. A few showers and storms on the southern edge of the Concho Valley could develop with the front. Highs will remain in the 70s through the weekend and into next week. Tuesday could see temperatures reach the 80s again. More rain showers next week have been delayed, now looking to move into the region around Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop significantly with these showers as well.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO