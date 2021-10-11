VHSL releases first football rankings; Bassett ranked third in Region 3D
The Virginia High School League released the football region rankings on Thursday, with three local teams ranked in the top 8 of their respective regions. In Region 3D, Bassett High School (5-1) is currently ranked No. 3 behind Christiansburg and Hidden Valley, both of whom are running away from the pack. Christiansburg has a rating of 25.0. Hidden Valley has a rating of 24.714, and Bassett has a rating of 21.833.martinsvillebulletin.com
