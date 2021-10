Community health is a top priority of the Clara Barton organization, recognizing that unhealthy communities lead to chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, cancer and diabetes. In efforts to continue to promote healthy lifestyles, plans to include a community walking trail at Clara Barton Medical Center‘s new Great Bend location at 10th and McKinley is getting closer to fruition thanks to generous donations from both Larry and Kathy Schugart and the Schmidt Foundation.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO