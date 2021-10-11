Nevadans love 'Lucifer'

Harry Styles’ second tour in support of his album “Fine Line” began in Las Vegas in early September. This tour is called “Love on Tour,” as in contrast to “Live on Tour,” which was his first tour in 2018. The singer/actor announced months prior to the kickoff date, that the tour would resume after being postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. When he announced that he would be staying in the country rather than continuing on a world tour, international fans were immediately disappointed. We recognize that this decision was made for safety reasons, but we can’t help but completely sympathize with international fans. Along with announcing the downgrade from a world tour, Styles and his team added several extra dates to his tour schedule. This was an excellent opportunity for new fans to obtain tickets, and also for fans who had previously been unable to. These release dates quickly came, and tickets were sold out just minutes after they went on sale. Jenny Lewis of the indie rock band Rilo Kiley joins Styles on tour. Lewis has been, and will continue to be, Styles’ opening act.

