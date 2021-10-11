Jeremiah J. LeClaire, 2001-2021
Jeremiah J. LeClaire, age 20, of Cherry Creek, SD entered the Spirit World on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Jeremiah is survived by his parents: Pierre LeClaire of Eagle Butte and mother, Ora Dubray of Sioux Falls, SD. Stepmother, Karen Paulson of Sioux Falls. Two brothers, Harold LeClaire of Vermillion, SD and Jonesy Dubray of Sioux Falls. Five sisters, Alicia LeClaire of Eagle Butte, SD, Erin LeClaire and Racheal LeClaire of Sioux Falls, Yulisa Dubray and Amelia dubray of Wall, SD. Paternal Grandmother, Madeline LeClaire of Rapid City, SD and Maternal Grandmother, Cleone Blue Bird of Hot Springs, SD.drgnews.com
