Selma Mohr, 1924-2021
Selma Mohr, 97, Hosmer, SD, died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Bowdle Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hosmer, led by Pastor David Peterson. Organist will be Wes Schaible and the congregation will sing “Amazing Grace”. The Prairie Harmony Singers will sing “Gott Ist Die Liebe” and “Just as I am”. Ushers will be James Mohr and Delbert Gienger. Interment follows at the Bethany Cemetery, Hosmer.drgnews.com
