Drinks

The Whiskey Club: A Curated Tasting Event

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin The Mob Museum’s monthly curated whiskey tasting, hosted in the Underground speakeasy and distillery. On November 10, experience four bourbons from Louisville’s innovative Rabbit Hole Distillery. Pernod-Ricard Portfolio Specialist and award-winning bartender Raul Faria will introduce guests to one of the newest names in bourbon. Paired with delectable bites, Rabbit Hole bourbon is certain to inspire any spirits connoisseur.

On Aging Whiskey

Technically, it only takes a few days to make a barrel of whisky, but it takes time for that golden beverage’s taste to mature. Although you could drink it straight away, it wouldn’t be the peaty, rich liquor that whiskey fans typically relish. So what transpires in the months, years or even decades that a whiskey is left to age?
Dining news and events: Vietnamese pop-up at the Schvitz, Whiskey Business and more

Mekong Mondays at the Schvitz: Detroit’s historic Schvitz bathhouse has resumed public hours and is hosting a series of culinary pop-ups and guest chefs on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, including Mekong Mondays with Vietnamese food from Tieng Truong and family. Find them serving 5-9 p.m. every other Monday including Oct. 11 and 25. 8295 Oakland, Detroit. (313) 724-8489. schvitzdetroit.com. Call or visit website for details on admission and schedule for the Schvitz.
Oswego Elks to Host Beverage Tasting Event Oct 16th

Craft beers, ciders, wine and more await you at the Oswego Elks Beverage Tasting, being held October 16th at the Oswego Elks Lodge. The event serves as a fundraiser for two of Oswego County’s most vital nonprofit organizations; Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) PATH Transitional Living program and Peaceful Remedies. Tastings...
Taste Test: An Upstart Craft Whiskey Just Made Its Oldest—and Best—Bottle Yet

The American craft whiskey movement has come a long way since it started to take off about two decades ago. There are now nearly 2,000 craft distilleries operating in the US, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. Some of these are new to the scene, while others have been around for a decade or more. One of the elders is Hudson Whiskey, which is made at New York’s Tuthilltown Distillery in the Hudson Valley. Tuthilltown got its start in 2003, and is now owned by Scottish drinks company William Grant & Sons, arguably invalidating the mostly subjective “craft” designation for...
Wine Tasting event is a winner

The Lied Randolph Public Library hosted a wine tasting event, “Aged to Perfection,” at the Randolph City Auditorium Friday night. More than 100 people attended the fundraising event with the proceeds to go toward a musical instrument park that will be located at the library. (above) Gary Gubbels pours Jolene Haselhorst a glass of wine during the event. (right) Marcia Gubbels and Verlene Synovec sample one of the many varieties of wines with hors d’oeuvres chosen especially for that wine. Jim Rutten from Jim’s Fine Wines in Norfolk gave the presentation on the five wines that were served. Jerry’s Hilltop prepared the hors d’oeuvres and desserts to compliment the wines. A variety of door prizes were given and everyone was encouraged to take photos in the photo booth.
Taste of the Town: Whiskey Alley menu imaginative and flavorful

Is there another restaurant as relentlessly inventive as Whiskey Alley? Every plate is surprising. Pimento cheese comes dotted with smoked candied pecans. Peanut butter and jelly mounted on a brioche bun is amended with a patty of foie gras and topped with the grape must syrup known as saba. Even carrots – carrots, mind you! – transcend vegetable ennui when masterfully char-grilled and glazed with barbecue sauce.
Warren Whiskey Pairings

Western Delray Beach has gained a world-class spirits destination with the opening of Warren American Whiskey Kitchen. Jeff John, CEO of Fort Lauderdale’s Damn Good Hospitality, named the restaurant for his uncle. With nearly 1,000 bottles on the whiskey list, patrons can indulge in everything from Macallan 50 Year ($10,000 for 2 ounces) to hard-to-find bourbon such as Pappy Van Winkle. The staff is eager to pair these delights with signature items from the food menu. Below, they share a few favorites.
Wine tasting event Saturday at Hollytree Country Club to benefit local veterans

Hollytree Country Club will host the fourth annual Vino for Vets event Saturday to benefit the East Texas veterans resource center CAMP V. “Vino for Vets is a yearly fundraiser for veteran’s organizations. It is a wine tasting competition which has grown each year and my hopes are that it continues to grow so it can help as many veterans as possible,” said April Chennault, founder of Vino for Vets.
The Whiskey That Tastes Like New Braunfels

Chart-topping Texas country singer Randy Rogers likens his Bahnbrëcker Slow River Blend whiskey to a smooth and stress-free float down the Comal. The Hefeweizen-style whiskey is the first spirit born from the new New Braunfels-based Bahnbrëcker (trailblazer in German), of which the singer is a co-founder. “People always ask me...
Whiskey Review: Town Branch Single Malt Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Town Branch. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Award-Winning Bourbon Whiskeys

Bib & Tucker perfectly balances the captivating aroma, smooth taste, and warm finish of its award-winning small-batch bourbon whiskey. Inspired by the heydays of the 1880s, the six-year-old, the 10-year-old, and the 12-year-old small-batch bourbon whiskey communicate luxury and refinement. Bib & Tucker focus on creating a spirit with "unparalleled...
Join In On Texas Fine Wine’s ‘Talk & Taste’ Event Celebrating 4 Local Wineries

Calling all wine enthusiasts: check out a free education session from Texas Fine Wine on Thursday, October 7th via Zoom!. The idea is to get people together…while still being safe. Texas Fine Wine hosts these events on the second Thursday of every month from 6-7 p.m., and you’re welcome to hop on their posted link. Texas Fine Wine is a group of 4 local wineries. October’s theme honors Texas Wine Month.
Luxury Whiskey Collabs

Chivas and French designer Balmain launched a pair of limited-edition whiskeys and the Balmain x Chivas XV collection is full of delights for the senses. The collection refreshes Chivas’ 15-year-old blended Scotch whisky with a designer aesthetic on two special edition bottles. The First Drop (of which there are just 200 one-liter gold bottles) sports gold chains and metallic armor, while 2,000 70cl The Second Drop bottles are decorated with chains and belts. The details that can be found on both versions of the product packaging signify the defiant spirit and audacious attitudes of both brands.
Enhanced Whiskey Cocktail

Elijah Craig Bourbon’s annual Old-Fashioned Week returns for its second year supporting the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, October 15-24. Sign up your bar or restaurant to participate by featuring Elijah Craig Old-Fashioned riffs on your menu. Negranza specifically designed this Old-Fashioned variation as a way to reduce waste from the...
Nisa And Co-op Host Virtual Wine Tasting Event For Retailers

A group of Nisa’s key retailers have been involved in a special virtual event to sample wine ahead of the key festive season. Designed to offer insights and tips on what to stock for the period, the session allowed retailers to taste a selection of wines and talk with buyers and suppliers.
Whiskey Wednesday – Whicked Pickle Whiskey

Flavored spirits are a trendy spirit these days and it seems as if there’s now end in sight. In the whiskey category, Fireball is the one that solidified this trend as this cinnamon flavored whiskey reinvigorated this offshoot category of whiskey. Now there’s a new player on the flavored whiskey...
