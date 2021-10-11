The Whiskey Club: A Curated Tasting Event
Join The Mob Museum’s monthly curated whiskey tasting, hosted in the Underground speakeasy and distillery. On November 10, experience four bourbons from Louisville’s innovative Rabbit Hole Distillery. Pernod-Ricard Portfolio Specialist and award-winning bartender Raul Faria will introduce guests to one of the newest names in bourbon. Paired with delectable bites, Rabbit Hole bourbon is certain to inspire any spirits connoisseur.themobmuseum.org
