SEATTLE — The challenge of attracting and retaining tech talent to government work is not a new one, but it has perhaps shifted in the past 18 months. At the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference Monday, Minnesota CISO Rohit Tandon said that as cases of cybersecurity incidents, particularly ransomware attacks, grow, so does the need for a bigger workforce to combat them. While Minnesota IT Services already has highly skilled staff, Tandon said, it just needs more of them.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO