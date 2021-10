Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Monday afternoon, reporting 4,951 new cases from across the weekend. He called Monday’s report an overall positive, with the exception being the number of newly reported deaths at 102, putting that overall total at 8.906 since the pandemic began in the state. There 2,511 new cases Saturday, with 54 new deaths—there were 1,201 new cases reported on Sunday and an additional 22 deaths and then there were 1,239 new cases on Monday along with 26 new deaths. The governor urged everyone to remember both those who have been lost and those who have lost loved ones, and to do what is right to honor them.

