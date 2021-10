Danish blackgaze outfit Møl have dropped a new single and video, “Vestige,” the latest from their forthcoming album, Diorama. “Gaslighting takes on many forms and our willingness to subject ourselves to an illusion knows no boundaries. However rotten and hollow the core – we still buy into the idea of purchasable raptures, frail salvations, an escape from modern meaninglessness. The video juxtaposes a sunbathed, stylized expression with inspiration from Dario Argento’s colorspace of Susperia from 1977 with vivid colors and high contrasts. Unpleasant and unnerving, yet lavish and extravagant shots are interposed with the performance of the band, spiraling through daylight to nighttime in the vibrant interior of the Dome.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO