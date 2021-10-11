CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens announce inactives for Week 5 matchup vs. Colts

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are all set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 of the 2021 season. Baltimore is looking to improve to 4-1 on the year, while Indianapolis will try to pick up their second win of the season.

Both teams are dealing with a plethora of injuries. While the Ravens have responded well, the Colts have struggled a bit to make up lost production. Ahead of the game, Baltimore announced their inactives list that includes just four players in offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, linebacker Josh Bynes, and safeties Deshon Elliott and Geno Stone.

Stanley was ruled out for the contest on Saturday, so his appearance on the inactives list isn’t a surprise whatsoever. Both Elliott and Stone practiced in a limited fashion on Saturday, but both will be held out as they continue to heal. Bynes had been active over the last few weeks, but will sit on Monday night.

