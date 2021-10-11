City Manager Suspends Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, Moves to Fire Him

Miami's city manager has suspended police Chief Art Acevedo six months into his tenure, with the intent to terminate his employment. "The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads - as well as with the community - has deteriorated beyond repair," City Manager Art Noriega said in a statement Monday evening. "Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization."