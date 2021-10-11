Guest view: It's time to rethink our statewide wildfire response
Montana has a wildfire problem. It has become increasingly clear that no part of the state is safe from the ever-worsening scourge of wildfires. From ranchland to farmland, suburbs to national parks, ski resorts to state forests — Montana is burning. It’s not hyperbole; ask the residents of Red Lodge, whose entire town was nearly reduced to ash in June. Meanwhile, Lewistown families are anticipating evacuation notices in October, potentially leaving their homes and personal belongings behind. No one should have to live in constant fear of fire, which is why Montana must take the responsibility of fighting it into our own hands.mtstandard.com
