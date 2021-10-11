Epworth women hosting quilt show

On Oct. 18, the Wake Forest Panhellenic Council is hosting a talent show to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Breast cancer is the second-most common and deadly cancer among American women. One in every eight women will be diagnosed, and one in every 39 will ultimately succumb to the disease. Throughout the world, there are many organizations — including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation — that are committed to finding a cure, improving detection technology and improving the general wellbeing of breast cancer patients.

