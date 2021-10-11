CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epworth women hosting quilt show

Independent Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Methodist Women of Epworth will host a quilt show Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. See the quilts and hear the stories behind them. The event is free. There will be a silent auction for a quilt and a resource table with...

independenttribune.com

