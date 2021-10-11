CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirtland, OH

High school football Top of the Crop for Oct. 11

By John Kampf
News-Herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2: (2) Kirtland 7-0 3: (3) Benedictine 6-0 Crop comments: The Hilltoppers have shut out three straight opponents and four overall this year. Six of their eight foes have scored in single-digits. Chardon is a very solid No. 1 right now. … Kirtland has won 48 games in a row after a rainy win over Lakeside. The defense gave up a lot in the second half after a long lightning delay, but the Hornets are rolling and stay at No. 2. … Benedictine has a very good argument to be No. 1 here. The Bengals are No. 1 in the state at Division II (while Chardon is No. 1 in Division III and Kirtland in Division V). If Benedictine wins at Akron Hoban this week in a statewide marquee matchup, expect movement next week here. … Mentor stays at No. 4 despite being 3-5. The question is how other teams beneath them would/could fare any differently at this point. A debatable point. … VASJ makes the big jump to No. 5 with a win at Youngstown Ursuline. The Vikings are for real, folks. Expect a deep postseason run. … Kenston beat South, 3-0, this past week, so the 7-1 Bombers are at No. 6, while the 7-1 Rebels are at No. 7. Both teams should get their starting quarterbacks back before the playoffs start, which changes the complexion of both squads. … Perry remains at No. 8 this week. The Pirates’ only losses are to 7-1 Kenston and 7-0 Kirtland. Even with some injuries, the Pirates continue to churn out wins and will be a tough out come the Division IV postseason. … No. 9 Riverside played undefeated Martinsburg, W.Va.— a loaded team from across the river — tough in a 45-33 loss. The Beavers end the regular season with two tough games, at Kenston this week and home against South in Week 10. … West Geauga stays at No. 10 this week. The Wolverines’ only losses were to Bay (a game they could have/should have won) and Kirtland. The Wolverines play Chagrin and Perry at home to wrap up the regular season.

www.news-herald.com

