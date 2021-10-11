CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

“He was doing a stunt,” Man dies after falling from 14th floor balcony in Dallas, police report

By Mike Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aioeX_0cOE3E7r00

Dallas, TX – Man was pronounced dead at the scene after he fell from 14th floor balcony in Dallas, police say.

According to them, the incident happened Sunday morning around 3 a.m. at the M-Line Tower Apartments near McKinney Avenue.

Right after the incident, Dallas Police Department received several calls regarding the incident.

Witnesses reported he was doing a stunt when he fell to his death.

The case is still under investigation by the authorities.

Police didn’t reveal the identity of the victim and didn’t provide additional details regarding the incident.

The investigation on the scene lasted for several hours and all the nearby roads were closed for the time.

Stay with us for more updates regarding the case when available.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balcony#Accident#Dallas Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Fort Worth

Thursday afternoon shooting at Dallas Design District apartment complex results with one dead and two others injured, report

Dallas, TX – Dallas Design District apartment complex shooting on Thursday afternoon results with one teenager dead and two others injured, police say. According to the incident report, the shooting happened at the Alta Design District Apartments, on Inspiration Drive around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday. When the first responders arrived...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

While the suspect is still at large, the victim in weekend’s hit-and-run in Dallas remains in critical condition

Dallas, TX – While the police is still looking for the suspect, the victim in the Saturday morning hit-and-run incident remains in critical condition. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Deep Ellum, when a white or silver truck struck and dragged Billy Dunn several feet who was riding his motorcycle at the moment of the incident.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Dallas police are asking for public’s help in locating the suspect who robbed and killed one person and injured another

Dallas, TX – Dallas Police Department are asking for public’s help in resolving the case where one person was robbed and killed. According to the most recent information, the investigation is progressing slowly since the authorities lack information about the suspect. Dallas police say 30-year-old Justin Thompson was shot and...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
336
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy