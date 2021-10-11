“He was doing a stunt,” Man dies after falling from 14th floor balcony in Dallas, police report

Dallas, TX – Man was pronounced dead at the scene after he fell from 14th floor balcony in Dallas, police say.

According to them, the incident happened Sunday morning around 3 a.m. at the M-Line Tower Apartments near McKinney Avenue.

Right after the incident, Dallas Police Department received several calls regarding the incident.

Witnesses reported he was doing a stunt when he fell to his death.

The case is still under investigation by the authorities.

Police didn’t reveal the identity of the victim and didn’t provide additional details regarding the incident.

The investigation on the scene lasted for several hours and all the nearby roads were closed for the time.

