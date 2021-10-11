CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolovich Wants Religious Exemption to Covid Vaccine Mandate

By Greg Neft
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pullman, WA) — Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich is seeking a religious exemption from Governor Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Rolovich confirmed the news on Saturday following months of refusing to reveal his status regarding the mandate. Rolovich says he’s still waiting to hear on whether his exemption request will be granted. Rolovich announced in July that he would not get the COVID-19 vaccine. All state employees must be fully vaccinated by October 18th or face termination.

