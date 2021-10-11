Pokémon GO Details Spooky Halloween Content

Back in 2008, Turtle Rock Studios (a.k.a. Valve South at the time) released a game called Left 4 Dead. A four-player co-op zombie shooter, Left 4 Dead cemented itself as a top-shelf title thanks to great mechanics, a suite of excellent co-op options and innovations in AI that led to high replayability. Afterward, Turtle Rock Studios would do their own thing, developing the mediocre Evolve and several Oculus games. Now, the studio has gone back to its roots, developing another four-player co-op zombie shooter. That game is Back 4 Blood, which borrows much of its foundation from Left 4 Dead while making innovations itself. Is Back 4 Blood a worthy successor to its forebear or is this blood not worth coming back for?
Comments / 0