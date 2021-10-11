Pokémon GO Details Spooky Halloween Content

Another holiday event has arrived to Pokémon Go, the Halloween Mischief event, where players will be able to celebrate the spooky side of the game for the second half of October. The Halloween Mischief event is broken up into two parts, with Galarian Slowking making its appearance during the first half and Phantump and Pumpkaboo appearing during the second part. Throughout the entire event, you’ll be able to capture the Halloween Mischief Pikachu, a costumed version of the standard Pokémon. What are the chances you can catch a shiny version of Halloween Mischief Pikachu during the event?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO