CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Mika Zibanejad gave the Rangers a discount; but it won’t be enough to keep everyone around

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the New York Rangers came to terms with Mika Zibanejad on a new extension. It will keep the 28 year-old on Broadway through the 2029-30 season. President and GM, Chris Drury wisely used his assortment of advantages to get the AAV down to $8.5 million. He did that by going 8 years, which no other team on the day of Free Agent Frenzy could do. Drury also cracked open the Rangers vault to make it a bonus laden deal, which makes it difficult to buyout. And he gave Mika the obligatory no-trade protection every player gets.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
NHL
Derrick

Mika Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers beat Devils 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-2 on Wednesday night in exhibition play. Sammy Blais had a goal and an assist and Kaapo Kakko, Barclay Goodrow and Artemi Panarin also scored.
NHL
wmleader.com

Rangers takeaways from Wednesday’s 6-2 preseason win over Devils, including Mika Zibanejad’s two goals

The Rangers came away with a chippy 6-2 preseason victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. – The Rangers took an early 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Adam Fox drove to the left side of the net before sending a beautiful pass in front of the net for Mika Zibanejad, who simply had to tap it in for an easy goal. The goal was a good sign for both Zibanejad, who led all Rangers skaters with 24 goals last season, and Fox, who led the team with 42 assists.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

Mika Zibanejad headed to 2022 Winter Olympics

Teams are announcing the first three players on their roster. Earlier this week, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad was one of three players named to Sweden’s roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He will be joined on Sweden’s roster by Tampa defenseman Victor Hedman and Colorado forward...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Kevin Shattenkirk
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Ryan Strome
Pro Hockey Rumors

Mika Zibanejad, Gabriel Landeskog, Victor Hedman named to Sweden Olympic team

The 2022 Winter Olympics are coming fast with just a few months before NHL stars jet off to Beijing to compete for their respective countries. Hockey Canada announced recently that Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo were the first three players selected to its team, and now Sweden has announced its first three. Mika Zibanejad, Gabriel Landeskog and Victor Hedman have been named to Team Sweden for the 2022 Games.
NHL
chatsports.com

NewYork Rangers, Mika Zibanejad agree to 8-year contract extension

General manager and president Chris Drury made the announcement New York Rangers fans have been waiting for, the club has agreed to term on an eight-year extension with Mika Zibanejad. “Since joining the team in 2016, Mika has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL,” Drury said...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Rangers Have ‘Plan B’ If Zibanejad Contract Negotiations Go South

While some might suggest that a deal signed on Friday between the Florida Panthers and Aleksander Barkov is bad news for New York Rangers’ GM Chris Drury, Drury might not be as tightly wound as some might think. First, the idea that Mika Zibanejad’s potential new contract is directly comparable to Barkov’s deal isn’t entirely accurate. The Panthers signed a younger, better player, even if the $80 million extension is a whopper.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#The New York Rangers#Gm#Aav#Hunt#Ufa#Rfa Rrb Goalie
Blueshirt Banter

Official: New York Rangers Extend Mika Zibanejad

The New York Rangers made some big news this morning as they announced an eight year extension for center Mika Zibanejad. As usual, per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed but Larry Brooks had all the details of the extension. It as an eight year contract with an AAV of $8.5 million per year.
NHL
Blue Seat

Thoughts on the Mika Zibanejad contract

The big news yesterday was the Rangers and Mika Zibanejad agreeing to terms on an eight year contract extension with an $8.5 million cap hit. The deal locks Zibanejad in through his age-35 season. Per PuckPedia, the contract is front loaded, but heavy with signing bonuses. As per usual, I...
SPORTS
Newsday

Rangers sign Mika Zibanejad to eight-year extension reportedly worth $68 million

Hours after their preseason ended, the Rangers locked up a huge chunk of their future. They have agreed to an eight-year contract extension with first-line center Mika Zibanejad, the team announced Sunday. The New York Post reported the contract carries an average annual value of $8.5 million. The Rangers did...
NHL
pix11.com

Rangers, Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. The 28-year-old Swede was almost a point-a-game player last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Zibanejad Extension Makes Perfect Sense

The New York Rangers bought themselves a figurative exhale last weekend, locking up Mika Zibanejad long-term and bringing some clarity to their center situation – which nonetheless remains an issue that the Blueshirts appear to have few outside options to fully solve. Both team and player got some of what...
NHL
NBC Sports

Rangers extend Zibanejad, likely out of Eichel sweepstakes

Consider the Rangers basically out of the Jack Eichel trade market, and Mika Zibanejad definitively not headed toward free agency. The Rangers confirmed they signed Zibanejad to a contract extension on Sunday. While the Rangers didn’t confirm the actual details, multiple reporters indicate that Zibanejad signed an eight-year extension. The...
NHL
The Game Haus

Mika Zibanejad’s Extension and What It Means For Jack Eichel

The New York Rangers extended one of their most important players in Mika Zibanejad on Saturday. Zibanejad agreed to an eight-year extension worth $68 million at an AAV of $8.5 million per year. He’s the Rangers’ best center by long and far and will be essential in trying to elevate the team into postseason contention. This extension also has a significant impact on the team’s involvement with Sabres star Jack Eichel.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Chris Drury’s Next Steps Are Very Important Following Mika Zibanejad Extension

The New York Rangers made major news on Sunday by announcing an eight-year extension for Mika Zibanejad which will pay him $8.5 million a season starting with the 2022-23 campaign. The opinions on Zibanejad’s new deal are mixed, with those in favor happy that the dynamic goal scorer inked a...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers extend Mika Zibanejad with 8 year deal; takes them out of Jack Eichel trade talks

The New York Rangers have come to terms with #1 center Mika Zibanejad on an 8 year extension with an AAV of $8.5 million, per Larry Brooks. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Rangers for Zibanejad, who led the team in goals (24) and game-winning goals (seven) last season. The 28-year-old Swede also had 26 assists to finish with 50 points.
NHL
chatsports.com

Rangers not looking for trouble, but won't back down against Caps

WASHINGTON — If one didn’t know any better, one might be tempted to think the Rangers opening the 2021-22 NHL season in Washington against the Capitals — and Tom Wilson — might not have been a random thing. A cynic might think the league (and perhaps its new national television...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy