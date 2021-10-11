CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Flanked by Missiles, North Korea's Kim Says U.S. and South Korea Threaten Peace

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) -Standing beside North Korea's largest missiles, leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-has-right-test-weapons-given-hostile-policies-un-envoy-2021-09-27 from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-blazes-new-path-with-most-potent-conventional-missile-submarine-2021-09-08, state media said on Tuesday. Pyongyang was only increasing its military...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
AFP

North Korea accuses US of 'double standards' over SLBM test

North Korea accused the United States of "double standards" over weapons testing, state media reported Thursday after an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the issue. The statement added Washington's criticism of the North for "developing and test-firing the same weapon system as the one the US possesses or is developing is a clear expression of double standards".
MILITARY
AFP

US, Europeans condemn NKorea submarine missile launch at UN

The United States, Britain and France confirmed Wednesday to the UN that North Korea has made progress in its weapons programs following the groundbreaking launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine. She said the submarine missile launch "underlines the continued enhancement of the nuclear and ballistic program of the DPRK (Democratic Republic of North Korea), which stated its ambition to ultimately acquire sea-based nuclear capabilities." 
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Analysis-Moon's Push for South Korean Military Independence May Echo Far Beyond His Presidency

SEOUL (Reuters) - When South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived this week at Seoul's largest weapons expo ever https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/arriving-fighter-jet-skoreas-moon-urges-defence-industry-growth-2021-10-20 in the back seat of a fighter jet, he didn't present the image of a leader bent on making peace with North Korea. Under Moon, South Korea has not only continued...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

North Korea announced Wednesday that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s underwater operational capability.The test Tuesday was the fifth missile launch since September and came as North Korea steps up pressure on Washington and Seoul to abandon what Pyongyang sees as hostile polices such as joint U.S.-South Korea military drills and international sanctions on the North.North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said the latest test “will greatly contribute to putting the defense technology of...
MILITARY
AFP

N. Korea fires suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile: Seoul

North Korea fired a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, in Pyongyang’s latest advance in weapons technology and one that could give it a second-strike capability. A proven submarine-based missile capability would take the North's arsenal to a new level, allowing deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and a second-strike capability in the event of an attack on its military bases.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
The Independent

South Korea says North Korea fired projectile to sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile to its eastern waters as it continued a recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over a stalled nuclear diplomacy.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say what the North fired or how far the weapon flew. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen his nuclear...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Reuters#Kcna News Agency#Icbm#Defence Ministry#South Korean#The U S State Department
kfgo.com

Factbox-North Korea’s submarine-launched missiles

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea test fired https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-fires-unidentified-projectile-off-east-coast-skorea-military-2021-10-19 what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday, South Korea said. It would be the latest step in nuclear-armed North Korea’s efforts to field SLBMs, which are seen as a potent nuclear deterrent because they can be difficult to...
MILITARY
hngn.com

5 Japanese Demand North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Pay $900,000 Each For False "Paradise on Earth" Promise, Human Rights Abuses

Five people ask that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compensate them $900,000 apiece for their hardship while living in the country's relocation program. North Korea guaranteed free health care, education, jobs, and welfare to individuals who engaged in the relocation program to entice Koreans back from Japan after the Korean War. Residents of Japan, many of whom were originally from South Korea, were recruited for the program.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

North Korea’s Laughable Military Sideshow

On Tuesday, footage hit the web of North Korean troops performing a variety of unusual “feats of strength” and similar displays of physical prowess before a packed crowd and the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Videos of the sort aren’t out of the ordinary for North Korea, or even for more developed nations like China, Russia, and arguably even the United States.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
thedrive

This Is Our Best Look Yet At North Korea's Hypersonic Missile

The Hwasong-8 missile was just one of North Korea's most advanced weapons on display at a glitzy Kim Jong Un-hosted event. North Korea has staged an unprecedented exhibition of some of its most advanced weapon systems, including a recently revealed hypersonic boost-glide vehicle missile system, as well as an intriguing new missile design apparently intended for launch from a submarine. The display of military technology comes amid rapid developments in the field of missile systems, both in the North, and its adversary in the South.
MILITARY
rand.org

North Korea's 'Business as Usual' Missile Provocations

North Korea in recent weeks has revved up its cycle of missile provocations—its go-to method of securing leverage against the United States and South Korea in the on-again off-again nuclear negotiations. On September 11, it launched a long-range cruise missile described as a “strategic weapon of great significance”—implying a nuclear component. Less than a week later, Pyongyang test-fired a short-range ballistic missile from a railcar platform. On September 28, North Korea launched a hypersonic missile, yet another “strategic weapon.” The regime also introduced a “missile fuel ampoule,” a capability that allows missiles to be pre-fueled in the factory then stored in a ready-to-launch state for years. Finally, on September 30, the regime test-fired an anti-aircraft missile and boasted of new technologies, including a twin-rudder control and a double-impulse flight engine.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy