Netflix stands behind Dave Chappelle comedy special

By Matty Merritt
morningbrew.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, circulated a memo to staff Friday in which he defended the company’s controversial decision to launch Dave Chappelle’s most recent standup special, The Closer, and offered guidance on how managers should respond to employees upset about the program, Variety reports. Some employees are angry...

