KING'S X's New Album To Arrive In 2022: 'We Wanna Do This Right,' Says DOUG PINNICK
KING'S X frontman Doug Pinnick spoke to Talking Metal about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2008's "XV" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's been mastered. It's at the record company, and they're starting the campaign. We're taking it slow 'cause we're trying to figure out with this whole COVID thing and all the things that are happening. We wanna put the record out without a lot of distractions and getting sick on the road or just all the controversy. We just wanna wait a little bit longer and do this right."blabbermouth.net
