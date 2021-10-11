CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

KING'S X's New Album To Arrive In 2022: 'We Wanna Do This Right,' Says DOUG PINNICK

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKING'S X frontman Doug Pinnick spoke to Talking Metal about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2008's "XV" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's been mastered. It's at the record company, and they're starting the campaign. We're taking it slow 'cause we're trying to figure out with this whole COVID thing and all the things that are happening. We wanna put the record out without a lot of distractions and getting sick on the road or just all the controversy. We just wanna wait a little bit longer and do this right."

blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SEBASTIAN BACH Has 'No Problems' Singing 'Slave To The Grind' Songs: 'My Voice Is The Same It's Always Been'

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach, who recently kicked off a U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's double-platinum album "Slave To The Grind", was asked in a new interview with Rockin' Metal Revival if he ever regrets writing such high vocal parts that he now has to reproduce live on stage three decades later. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "All I can tell you is that I've been singing so much in the last four or months. I can't tell you exactly what I was doing yet, but I will be able to. My voice is the same it's always been.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DOOGIE WHITE-Fronted Version Of ALCATRAZZ Releases 'Grace Of God' Music Video

A music video for the song "Grace Of God" from ALCATRAZZ can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "V", which is set for release on October 15. The LP features original members Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea, along with new vocalist Doogie White (RAINBOW, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST), drummer Mark Benquechea and guitarist Joe Stump.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

VANILLA FUDGE's MARK STEIN To Release First Solo Album, 'There's A Light', In November

Sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and unable to perform live with popular rock band VANILLA FUDGE, lead vocalist and keyboardist Mark Stein decided to put his down time to good use. He wanted to write and record songs about what was going on in America and the rest of the world. He saw social unrest, racial disparity, political division, violence, widespread sickness, and an entire world on the brink of an economic disaster due to the spread of a disease like no other. Yet, at the same time, Stein saw a great opportunity.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Rolling Stone

Death Cab for Cutie Preview ‘The Photo Album’ Reissue With ‘Coney Island (Band Demo)’

Death Cab for Cutie have announced the release of The Photo Album (Deluxe Edition), marking the 20th anniversary of the album. It’s set to arrive digitally on October 29th via Barsuk Records and is available for preorder. Along with the announcement, the band shared a previously demo of“Coney Island,” which Ben Gibbard described as “a Neil Young-stomp kind of thing” in a statement. Producer and then-band member Chris Walla took it in a different direction. “It’s very indicative of the process we were employing at that point, which was to deconstruct something and build it completely back up,” Gibbard added. “In that...
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

PENNYWISE's JIM LINDBERG Announces Solo Album, 'Songs From The Elkhorn Trail'

Jim Lindberg will release a solo album, "Songs From The Elkhorn Trail", digitally on November 19 and physically on May 6 via Epitaph. Best known for his role as songwriter and lead singer of punk rock band PENNYWISE, Lindberg has been making inspiring, shout-along skate punk anthems since the 1990s. Musically, he's influenced by an array of genres from early Hermosa Beach melodic hardcore to the PMA-influenced sounds of MINOR THREAT, 7 SECONDS and DAG NASTY. Lyrically, Jim has often taken inspiration from transcendental philosophers to produce not only heartfelt songs about self-reliance and individualism but also scathing indictments of political hypocrisy and corruption.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE GATHERING Drops New Single 'In Colour' From 'Beautiful Distortion' Album

Dutch/Norwegian rockers THE GATHERING will release their first studio album in almost a decade, "Beautiful Distortion", in early spring 2022 via Psychonaut Records. Produced by Attie Bauw, who previously worked on 2006's "Home" and 1998's "How To Measure A Planet?", the band's 11th studio LP will contain eight songs with a running time of nearly 50 minutes.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Duran Duran at 40: Nick Rhodes Reflects on Group’s Evolving Fanbase, ‘Under the Volcano’ Doc, New Album ‘Future Past’

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the eponymous debut release of Duran Duran, with the iconic group also dropping its 15th studio album, “Future Past,” on Oct. 22. The aptly titled collection is referential of Duran Duran’s signature sounds, teased out by producer-of-the-moment Erol Alkan. Italian disco and EDM composer Giorgio Moroder lends a hand on a couple of songs, and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon brings his inventiveness to the mix. Featured guests on the album include Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll and Japanese band Chai. Duran Duran co-founder and resident tech visionary/image consultant Nick Rhodes talks then and now with Variety. What are your thoughts about “Duran Duran” and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bonham
Person
Doug Pinnick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Violins#Talking Metal#Blabbermouth Net#Covid#Pro Tools#Eqed
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GHOST's TOBIAS FORGE Spent 'Most Of This Year' Working On New Studio Album

In a new interview with Pablo of the Minneapolis, Minnesota radio station 93X, GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge spoke about how he spent the downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Obviously, most of this year has been working in the studio with a [new GHOST] record that we're not talking about [right now]. But the year before, which forced most people [to stay home], staying domestic was actually a quite nice recuperation for me. I'd been on tour for pretty much a decade, [so] just being home and just being with my family and all that, which I feel very invigored by."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rolling Stone

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Detail New Album ‘Barn’

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced that their new album Barn will be out in December. “Barn is very special,” Young wrote to fans on The Neil Young Archives. “It rock. It rolls…I wish it was out now. It’s got songs that are part of these times.” He has yet to release any songs from Barn to the general public, but subscribers to the Neil Young Archives were given a chance to stream the tune “Song of the Seasons” today. According to information on the site, it was recorded “high in the Rockies” on June 21st, 2021 via the Le...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former GREAT WHITE Singer TERRY ILOUS Launches LAND OF GYPSIES

Frontiers Music Srl will release the self-titled debut album from LAND OF GYPSIES on December 10. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Shattered", can be seen below. LAND OF GYPSIES, formerly known as GANG OF SOULS, is a new Los Angeles-based band featuring an artistic union between...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's 'The Metallica Blacklist' Lands At No. 7 On 'Top Album Sales' Chart

According to Billboard, METALLICA's "The Metallica Blacklist", a massive 53-song collection featuring covers of every track off of the band's self-titled breakthrough album, sold 8,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending October 7 to land at position No. 7 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. Of that sum, 6,300 copies were CDs while nearly 1,400 copies the vinyl LP edition.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Are 'Almost Done' Recording New Album

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are "almost done" recording their first new album with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's "Stadium Arcadium". In a new interview with Rolling Stone, drummer Chad Smith said that the four members of the band "getting along great", and are "really listening to each other in a new way".
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NITA STRAUSS Teams Up With DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN For 'Dead Inside' Single, Music Video

Nita Strauss, the guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, has unleashed her brand new single, "Dead Inside", today, her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed debut solo album "Controlled Chaos" in 2018. But this time, Nita isn't coming alone. "Dead Inside" features her first-ever solo collaboration with a vocalist and not just any vocalist, none other than David Draiman, frontman of Grammy-nominated rock icons DISTURBED.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy