KING'S X's New Album To Arrive In 2022: 'We Wanna Do This Right,' Says DOUG PINNICK

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach, who recently kicked off a U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's double-platinum album "Slave To The Grind", was asked in a new interview with Rockin' Metal Revival if he ever regrets writing such high vocal parts that he now has to reproduce live on stage three decades later. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "All I can tell you is that I've been singing so much in the last four or months. I can't tell you exactly what I was doing yet, but I will be able to. My voice is the same it's always been.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO