Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Last week, I received that dreaded phone call from my son’s high school. The one no parent expects or wants to hear. I answered, only to find out that my son had ‘cut’ his third period class, and fourth…and fifth. When I replied, ‘Excuse me?!?!’ in sheer confusion, they reiterated it again. ‘Your son cut class today. He was not present.’ My first thought was, ‘They must have the wrong boy.’ THIS was not something my son would do. As it turns out, they did not. It was totally him.

KIDS ・ 4 HOURS AGO