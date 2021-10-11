Huffman ISD discusses technologies, enrollment, freeze damage, internet access via hotspots

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Doña Ana County Communications Coordinator, Luce Rubio, about a survey needed to expand countywide internet access to residents with Doña Ana Broadband (DBA), a multi-agency partnership. The survey launched on October 1st and requires the participation of both residents and business owners. She says, “the survey aims to pinpoint where people currently have internet, its speed, where people do not have access and why.” The survey is available in English at donaanabroadband.com; and in Spanish at donaanabroadband.com/nuestra. The cities of Anthony, Las Cruces and Sunland Park, Town of Mesilla, and the Village of Hatch will offer help filling out the survey to people who currently do not have access to the internet. La Clinica de Familia, Ben Archer Clinics and Health and Human Services promotoras will offer help with in-person surveys. More information available at donaanacounty.org.

14 DAYS AGO