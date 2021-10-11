CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett Wraps Tour, Awaits Baby Number Four

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Rhett wrapped his “Center Point Road Tour” over the weekend and took to his Instagram to share his gratitude to all who helped make the tour happen. He also gave a shoutout to his wife Lauren, who is expecting the couple’s fourth baby girl any day now. Thomas wrote...

wbwn.com

Thomas Rhett Shares it Takes Sacrifice to Make a Marriage Work, Even for Him

Today, October 12th, is Thomas Rhett (TR) and his wife Lauren’s 9th Anniversary. TR shares that even for him and his wife, marriage is not always a “fairy tale.”. When the couple exchanged their vows in 2012, TR had just released his self-titled EP featuring his first single “Something to Do With My Hands.” That single hit #15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since that time, TR has released five studio albums and scored 18 number one singles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wbch.com

Thomas Rhett passes on love of music to daughter Willa Gray

At least one of Thomas Rhett's daughters seems interested in following in her father's footsteps. Thomas and Lauren Akins' oldest daughter, five-year-old Willa Gray, is already joining her father in the studio, and seems to have a natural knack for all things musical. "Every time I go to my studio,...
CELEBRITIES
KIX 105.7

Thomas Rhett’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Does Wife Lauren’s Makeup [Watch]

Thomas Rhett's 1-year-old daughter does makeup now. Lennon Love recently gave the singer's wife a makeover and while there may be room for growth, her vision is applaudable. On Instagram Story, Lauren Akins shared video of her daughter in action. It starts after the mascara is added. Lennon is slowly adding lip gloss to her mother's other eye with a level of aggression not typical of your ordinary makeup artist. But hey, if you're going to do something, do it hard. That's what we always say.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Lee Brice sought help from Thomas Rhett and Rhett Akins to write this epic party song

Lee Brice sure knows how to grip our hearts with a solid emotional song, but when it comes to party songs, he calls on his friends for a little bit of help. “I don’t naturally go write those,” Lee Brice told Audacy’s Katie Neal of writing upbeat, party songs. “I naturally go write, ‘Memory I Don’t Mess With,’ that’s where I naturally go… I have to consciously go write a song like ‘More Beer,’ or ‘If You’ or ‘Parking Lot Party.’ I have to make myself do that. I love it, I just don’t naturally go there.”
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Thomas Rhett Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren celebrated their wedding anniversary yesterday (October 12.) Now, 9 years later they have three little girls and a fourth one on the way. He posted a photo on Twitter of the night he fell in love with her. TR says they’ve been through a lot together: “I think if you would’ve asked Lauren when she was like 17 years old if she would marry a country singer, her answer probably would have been absolutely not. But somehow we made our way back to each other. And she spent the entire first year of my road life on the bus with me and eight of my band members, and has seen probably 6,000 of my concerts and has just put up with me as a person through all this stuff. I just want people to know that our life is not this fairytale land at all times. You know, we have our ups, we have our downs, but it’s just about like sticking with each other through the thick and the thin, and how much she’s had to sacrifice and how much we both had to sacrifice to make this whole thing called music work.” :34 (OC: thing called music work)
RELATIONSHIPS
weisradio.com

“I was born to do this”: Thomas Rhett reflects on return to touring

Thomas Rhett is counting his blessings in the form of a song. Since kicking off his Center Point Road Tour in May, Thomas has been soaking in each moment of his fourth headlining trek, especially after being off the road for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Kane Brown Shares a Sweet Anniversary Flashback Post: ‘I Can’t Wait to Grow Even Older With You’ [Pictures]

Tuesday (Oct. 12) marked Kane Brown's third wedding anniversary with his wife, Katelyn, and he celebrated the occasion with a throwback social media post sharing some of the highlights of their love story. The snapshots show the couple through the years, as well as a video of Katelyn backing a massive, lifted pickup truck down a long driveway as Brown snickers behind the camera.
RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Luke Combs To Chris Stapleton: ‘Everybody Wants To Be You’

Luke Combs was full of love for his fellow artists when he accepted the “CMT Artists of the Year” honor from the live show in Nashville last night. Luke said in his speech talking to his musical hero, Randy Travis, who was seated in the crowd, “Randy, I watched you play in this building a few years ago with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and was absolutely blown away, and to be in the same room with you again in the same place and to just have a small fraction of an impact on country music like you’ve had man, it’s incredible.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
