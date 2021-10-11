CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Here Are 26 Ideas for Celebrating Quarantine-O-Ween

By Alexis Zarycki
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic is not canceling Halloween. Though Halloween definitely isn’t like last year, it’s still not the normal we use to love. Recently Dr. Fauci gave the okay to go trick-or-treating, but if you aren’t feeling up to it just yet, RetailMeNot created a list of ideas on how to safely get your spook on this Halloween season. Here are some spooky ideas you can use to celebrate Halloween in quarantine aka Quarantine-O-Ween.

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Happy Howl-O-Ween: Here Are Cheap, Low-Waste, and Easy Costumes For Your Pup

Although dressing up, watching scary movies, and eating candy is a fun Halloween tradition, nothing surpasses dressing up your dog for the annual fall holiday. Don't get us wrong — it can be tricky to dress your dog in something they won't immediately take off; not to mention, it can be downright expensive and wasteful, depending on your approach. That said, there are plenty of inexpensive, low-waste, and easy dog Halloween costumes that are seriously cute and spooktacular.
PETS
country1037fm.com

You Can Buy A Halloween Spooky Celebrity Shoutout

Cameo is a video service that allows you to pay actors, musicians, reality TV stars, and other public figures for personalized shout-outs. Since its spooky season, they have developed a special “Halloween Section” that features tons of creepy characters and horror movie icons. You can request a Halloween message on...
TV & VIDEOS
WANE-TV

Celebrate the upcoming howliday at Howl-O-Walkoween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Have a ‘spooky good time’ at the 2021 Howl-O-Walkoween, presented by the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Families are gathering at Salomon Farm Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with their pets decked out in Halloween costumes. This year’s event features a virtual...
FORT WAYNE, IN
country1037fm.com

How To Plan a Fa-BOO-lous Adult Halloween Party

Ready to have a fa-BOO-lous adult Halloween party? I’ll meet you there and bring those boos. (the alcoholic ones too!) With searches for “Halloween games to play at home” seeing a 3,450% increase in the last year and “Halloween-themed food” seeing a 400% increase, people are planning to go all out this year. At-home Halloween parties are about to be ghoulishly fun. From theming to food to games, the below press release from greetings card marketplace Thortful.com gives you all the information you need to create the best horrific get-together.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Haunted House#Ween#Costume Parties#Halloween Party#Trick#Ihop#Chipotle
Coast News

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival

RANCHO SANTA FE — Animal-loving kids can embark on a journey to discover “spooky” and snuggly critters throughout October at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival. The family-friendly Halloween themed event features hands-on animal encounters, seasonal crafts, a mini-pumpkin hay maze and a brand new Indiana ‘Bones’ excursion. The Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival kicks off Oct. 2 with private adventures embarking from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in October and Halloween weekend!
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
phillyvoice.com

The Bourse Food Hall hosts Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest & Fall Fest

The Bourse Food Hall partnered with Morris Animal Refuge to host Howl-O-Ween, an outdoor, family-friendly fall festival for both people and pups. There will be pet costume contests, games, photo opportunities, music and snacks on the food hall's 5th Street patio at the Oct. 16 event. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Morris Animal Refuge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.9 Jack FM

Here Are 5 Holidays We Only Celebrate In Buffalo

Do we really need a reason to party in Buffalo? Heck, we even have come up with certain holidays that we only celebrate here in the 716 so we can party!. Of course, we all know the major holidays that everyone celebrates. New Year's Eve, Christmas, Fourth of July. Those days you can look anywhere in the country and find people celebrating and having a party.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton’s Park-O-Treat is Back to Celebrate Halloween in 2021

We're starting to finally see more and more of Lawton's Halloween happenings return for 2021. After all the cancellations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic we're making up for lost time and most, if not all of our favorite annual events are coming back. With Halloween being on a Sunday this year all the holiday events are being scheduled for Friday and Saturday which gives us 3 whole days to celebrate All Hallow's Eve.
LAWTON, OK
Only In Southern California

Get Spooky With A Visit To Haunt O’ Ween, A 150,000 Square Foot Halloween Playground In Southern California

This is Halloween, this is Halloween – are you ready for it? If you have yet to get into the “spooky mood”, a visit to this fantastic attraction in Woodland Hills is bound to do the trick. Haunt O’ Ween touts itself as “an immersive family-friendly playground of Halloween adventures and fun.” Consisting of games, […] The post Get Spooky With A Visit To Haunt O’ Ween, A 150,000 Square Foot Halloween Playground In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wineindustryadvisor.com

LAWinefest Comes Out of Quarantine in Long Beach to Crowds Ready to Celebrate Wine, Craft Beer, Camaraderie, and Fun

Thousands came out to sip hundreds of wines, brews and other fun beverages over the weekend, as LAWineFest made its return to Long Beach. October 7th – Clear skies and warm temperatures greeted almost 5,000 happy LAWineFest-goers this weekend along the waterfront at Long Beach’s Harry Bridges Memorial Park. The crowd, which spanned across many demographics, were exuberant to get out in the relaxed atmosphere to learn about wine, while mingling, dancing to live music, nibbling tasty food and having a great time. Balancing fun and education, LAWineFest proved a great escape for Long Beach residents, and those who came from all over California.
LONG BEACH, NY
country1037fm.com

Group Halloween Costumes that are Perfect for Sorority Sisters

University life is a big part of Charlotte’s life. Charlotte is home to a number of colleges. Charlotte University is just down the road, and there are also Johnson C. Smith University, Queens University, Belmont, and Davison College nearby. With all the schools in the area, there are a lot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
at40.com

These Are The Most-Searched Celebrity Halloween Costume Ideas

It's that time of year again! Spooky season, pumpkin (spice) season comes with sweater weather and the task of finding inspiration for Halloween costume ideas. According to Rolling Stone, a new survey found that a lot of people are looking at several celebrities for inspo this year. Whether recreating memorable performance looks or even copying their past Halloween costumes, people are apparently on the hunt to get their look right.
CELEBRITIES
Marshall County Daily

Celebrate the Wizarding World of Harry Potter this Howl-o-Ween at the Woodlands Nature Station

Woodlands Nature Station will celebrate Howl-o-Ween: Detention with Hagrid on October 23, 2021. The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites you to a magical event from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at the Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between the Lakes. Howl-o-Ween: Detention with Hagrid will include multiple natural history programs based on the beloved fantasy world of wizards and witches!
LIFESTYLE
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday in October

October is a month that divides us (in superficial ways, to be sure). People who love fall are starting to reap the rewards of the seasonal change. People who hate the transition to colder months can no longer pretend like it's summer. Nonetheless, pretty much everyone can enjoy grabbing a...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy