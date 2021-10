BTCUSD is still following USD Index since January 2021, but DXY can be still nearing some strong resistance, so be careful in the upcoming weeks. However, shorter-term there's still room for slightly higher levels to complete five-wave cycles. We can see some intraday recovery in the Crypto market, but so far still in three legs only for now, so be aware of flats or complex corrections.

