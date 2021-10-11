CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Women's Basketball: Full Schedule With Times, TV Announced

By Jake Curtis
 3 days ago
The complete 2021-22 schedule for Cal women's basketball was released on Monday, and the one disappointment is that former Golden Bears coach Lindsay Gottlieb will not be returning to Haas Pavilion this season as the head coach of USC.

The Bears will open Pac-12 play with a Dec. 31 road game against Washington State, and play their first conference home game on Jan. 7 against Oregon State. Cal will again play Stanford, the defending national champion, in consecutive games -- Jan. 21 at Stanford and Jan. 23 at Haas Pavilion.

But the most intriguing game may be against USC.

Cal faces the Trojans only once this season, and that game will be play in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. Gottlieb was Cal's head coach for eight years before leaving to join the Cleveland Cavaliers staff following the 2018-19 season. She was named the head coach at USC on May 10, 2021. She was given a six-year contract at USC and it reportedly was a lucrative deal.

Gottlieb's top assistant at Cal was Charmin Smith, who is now the Golden Bears' head coach.

All 18 Cal conference games will be televised by Pac-12 Networks, and starting times have been announced for all conference games.

Here is the complete 2021-22 schedule.

Tuesday, Oct. 28 -- Westmont (exhibition), at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4 -- Saint Mary's, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 -- Sacramento State, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 -- San Francisco, at Chase Center in San Francisco, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- Utah State, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 -- UC San Diego, at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 -- Furman, at Haas Pavilion, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27 -- Mississippi or San Diego State, at Haas Pavilion, 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 -- Fresno State, at Haas Pavilion, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 -- Arkansas, at Fayetteville, Ark., time TBD

Saturday, Dec. 11 -- McNeese State, at Haas Pavilion, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 -- Cal Poly, at Haas Pavilion, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 -- Saint Mary's, at Haas Pavilion, 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 -- Washington State, at Pullman, Wash., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 -- Washington, at Seattle, noon

Saturday, Jan. 7 -- Oregon State, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 -- Utah, at Salt Lake City, 6 p.m. Pacific time

Sunday, Jan. 16 -- Colorado, at Boulder, Colo., 6 p.m. Pacific time

Friday, Jan. 21 -- Stanford, at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 -- Stanford, at Haas Pavilion, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 -- Arizona, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 -- Arizona State, at Haas Pavilion, noon

Friday, Feb. 4 -- USC, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6 -- UCLA, at Los Angeles, noon

Friday, Feb. 11 -- Colorado, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13 -- Utah, at Haas Pavilion, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 -- Oregon, at Eugene, Ore., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 -- Oregon State, at Corvallis, Ore., noon

Thursday, Feb. 24 -- Washington, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 -- Washington State, at Haas Pavilion, noon

March 2-6 -- Pac-12 tournament, at Las Vegas

Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Travel to Face No. 9 Oregon Friday

Cal will play a Friday night game on ESPN when it faces No. 9 Oregon in Eugene, Ore., and the Ducks have won 15 straight home games. The Golden Bears have not defeated a top-10 team on the road since it upset 10th-ranked Indiana 17-14 in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1969. The Bears ended that season 52 years ago with a 5-5 overall record and a sixth-place finish in the Pac-8.
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Picked to Finish Last in Pac-12

Not surprisingly Cal's women's basketball team is picked to finish last in the Pac-12 this season in a vote of the conference coaches that was released on Tuesday. Defending national champion Stanford was the pick to finish first, although Arizona, which was the NCAA tournament runnerup after losing a dramatic championship game to Stanford, is only picked to finish fifth.
Cal Rugby Sweeps West Coast Collegiate 7s Tournament

Cal sent two rugby sides to the West Coast Collegiate 7s at Cal Poly over the weekend and the two sides combined to go 8-0 in their first competition of the fall. "As I said in the preview, we were ready for some competition lessons and I think we now have a host of things to work on and improve," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "This said, Tom [Billups, associate head coach] and I are really proud of the boys. To a man, they worked hard and had a real competitive spirit. It's only one tournament, but it's a good start and importantly, we can build from this point forward."
Pac-12 Football Notebook: USC's Home Woes; Utah-Arizona State Game Pivotal

The four Pac-12 games this week did not decide much, leaving us to ask 10 questions (plus one additional question):. 1. Has the Pac-12 become a running-backs conference?. Five Pac-12 players rushed for more than 100 yards this weekend, and two teams had two players run for over 100 yards apiece. Four of the five player who reached the century mark averaged better than seven yards a carry in the process.
Cal Football: Oregon's Mario Cristobal Gushes Over Cameron Goode

Cal outside linebacker Cameron Goode had the best game of the 2020 season against Oregon: seven tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks. As his No. 9 Ducks (4-1) prepare to host the Bears (1-4) on Friday night in a nationally televised ESPN game, coach Mario Cristobal certainly remembers Goode’s performance in Cal’s 21-17 victory.
Pac-12 Football Roundup: USC Routed at Home -- Again

USC slipped to 0-3 in Pac-12 home games as a result of a 42-26 loss to Utah on Saturday night. Later Saturday, UCLA handed Arizona its 17th straight loss, 34-16. On Saturday afternoon, Washington State ended Oregon State's four-game winning streak in a dramatic 31-24 win over the Beavers. On Friday night, Arizona State kept its hold on first place in the Pac-12 South with a 28-10 victory over visiting Stanford.
Cal Football: Nose Guard Stanley McKenzie Out for the Season

Stanley McKenzie's difficult football season became more difficult this week when it was determined that he will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. McKenzie (pictured in the cover photo) was Cal's starting nose guard this season, but he had to be helped off the field in the Bears' Sept. 25 loss to Washington and did not play this past weekend against Washington State. Now he is lost for the season.
Ex-Cal LB Jordan Kunaszyk Signed to Washington's Active Roster

The Washington Football Team signed former Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk off of its practice squad on Tuesday, which means Kunaszyk will be on the team's active roster for Washington's game against the Saints on Sunday. Kunaszyk was elevated from the practice squad after Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was placed on...
