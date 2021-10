This new Ginsters bakes range is being launched by the UK-based savory pastry brand to provide consumers with a way to enjoy premium flavors from different parts of the world in a simple way. The product range includes pastries that are made with British meat and is completely free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, while also being suitable for hot or cold consumption. The bakes are inspired by American and North African fusion cuisine, and come in four varieties including Cajun Spiced Chicken, Harissa Spiced Chicken, Mac & Cheese and Philly Cheese Steak.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO