A few showers will affect the area this afternoon and Friday with the approaching cold front. The main effects from the front will come overnight Friday into Saturday morning prior to sunrise. As the upper-level support begins to outrun the surface feature along with overnight cooling and stabilization, I’m only expecting a few showers and t-storms with the main boundary. Temperatures fall quickly behind the front, and the winds pick up from the northwest overnight. We dry out and stay cool/mild all day Saturday as colder air moves in quickly. A comfortable northerly breeze will dominate all day Saturday with mostly sunny skies (some patchy upper-level cirrus), a real taste of fall. Enjoy!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO