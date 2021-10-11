CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions fall to Vikings late, Campbell “proud” of his team’s effort

By David Cesefske
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Detroit Lions comeback unfortunately fell short yet again. Losing to the Vikings on a late 54 yard field goal, Head Coach Dan Campbell was visibly upset post game.

Dan Campbell vouches for defensive playcalling after another late Lions collapse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Much was made of the Detroit Lions’ decision to rush just three players on that critical fourth-and-19 two weeks ago against Baltimore, allowing Lamar Jackson all the time he needed to sit back and fire a 38-yard bullet to Sammy Watkins in broken coverage. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn...
NFL
Lions coach Dan Campbell in tears after gut-wrenching loss to Vikings

Dan Campbell arrived with the Detroit Lions this offseason with plenty of questions about how he'd fare as an NFL head coach. But there were no doubts about how much he cares. The rookie head coach whose bombastic news conferences made clear that he was bringing enthusiasm to the job has now suffered five straight losses to start his Lions career after a 19-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
NFL
Detroit Lions predictions vs. Chicago Bears: Time for Dan Campbell's first win

Free Press sports writers make their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field (1 p.m., Fox) in Week 4 of the NFL season:. The Bears have the better team but the Lions have the better coaching staff. Somehow, Bears coach Matt Nagy will mess this up. I’m guessing, it will be the game plan. The Lions defensive line will get a bunch of sacks and it doesn’t matter who is playing quarterback for the Bears. The Lions offense will get production out of D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson and Dan Campbell will get his first win. The pick: Lions 21, Bears 17.
NFL
Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s unique take on Bears QB Justin Fields’ first NFL start

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had one forgettable performance in his team’s Week 3 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns. In his first career NFL start, Fields struggled to get much going over drives, as he finished with a mere one net passing yard and was sacked nine times. More so, Fields hurt his hand during the late stages of the contestgame, although he has gone to feature in practices this week ahead of Chicago’s upcoming home game against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
'It's tough': Tearful Dan Campbell laments Detroit Lions' latest last-second loss

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An emotional Dan Campbell wiped away tears. With a beet red face and hoarse voice, the first-year Detroit Lions coach described Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings – from yet another game-winning field goal – as “tough.”. Best of NFL Nation. • Matt Ryan closes in on...
NFL
Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

Lions head coach Dan Campbell turned into a puddle of emotions following Detroit's latest loss ... breaking down in tears in front media members. The Lions dropped their fifth straight game Sunday, falling 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings ... and Campbell wasn't pleased at all about it in his postgame meeting with reporters.
NFL
Comments / 0

