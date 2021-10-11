Lions fall to Vikings late, Campbell “proud” of his team’s effort

Free Press sports writers make their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field (1 p.m., Fox) in Week 4 of the NFL season:. The Bears have the better team but the Lions have the better coaching staff. Somehow, Bears coach Matt Nagy will mess this up. I’m guessing, it will be the game plan. The Lions defensive line will get a bunch of sacks and it doesn’t matter who is playing quarterback for the Bears. The Lions offense will get production out of D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson and Dan Campbell will get his first win. The pick: Lions 21, Bears 17.

