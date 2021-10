Authorities are warning people in New Jersey, especially in Hunterdon County, not to fall for a new scam that’s being tried there. Here’s how the scam works, according to MyCentralJersey: an organization was advertising on social media that there would be three craft fairs, an autumn fair, a Thanksgiving one, and a Christmas one. The ad gave instructions to would-be vendors for the fairs to fill out an application and make an electronic payment. Of course, there were no fairs.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO