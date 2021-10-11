Halsey Will ‘Never’ Get Their ‘Pre-Baby Body Back,’ And She Doesn’t Want To

Halsey’s latest, the rock opus If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, came alongside an hour-long fairy-tale-inspired film, which hit Imax screens ahead of the album’s August 27 release. Maybe, at the time, you found yourself thinking, If I can’t have an Imax screening, I want the movie to hit streaming. Well, you’re in luck. HBO Max acquired If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, per a release, and it’ll hit the service tomorrow, October 7. The film stars Halsey as Queen Lila, navigating her pregnancy and conflicts within the royal court; it was written by Halsey and directed by frequent collaborator Colin Tilley. The album it accompanies, Halsey’s fourth, found the performer teaming with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to experiment with everything from industrial to shoegaze to punk. News of the film hitting streaming comes just days before Halsey debuts their new music on Saturday Night Live, where they’ll serve as musical guest alongside host Kim Kardashian West on October 9.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO