Halsey Will ‘Never’ Get Their ‘Pre-Baby Body Back,’ And She Doesn’t Want To
Halsey is opening up about their body and how it has changed since giving birth. The hit-maker shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after noticing people commenting about their body following a performance on Saturday Night Live. In particular, people were commending her (Halsey uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) for how good she looked in a black bodysuit during their performance of "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God."wpst.com
