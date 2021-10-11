Jon Kent, DC’s new Superman, comes out as queer

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has blasted DC Comics over the publisher’s decision to allow Jon Kent, the new Superman in the comics, to come out of the closet as bisexual.“They said it’s a bold new direction,” the former Man of Steel said in an interview with Fox & Friends. “I say they’re bandwagoning.” Cain further added that he didn’t think the move was “bold or brave or some crazy new direction.”“If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave,” Cain elaborated.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO