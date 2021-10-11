Jon Kent, DC’s new Superman, comes out as queer
On Nov. 9 the life of Jon Kent, the Superman of Earth and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, takes a bold new direction. “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” said writer Tom Taylor. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”dailyplanetdc.com
