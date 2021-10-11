Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified a woman who drowned while kayaking on the North Platte River near Scottsbluff.

The woman was identified as Linda D. Schledewitz, 65, of rural Scottsbluff, according to Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks.

She and her husband overturned a kayak on Friday afternoon near Scottsbluff’s wastewater treatment facility. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water, but once he did he administered CPR.