CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified a woman who drowned while kayaking on the North Platte River near Scottsbluff.

The woman was identified as Linda D. Schledewitz, 65, of rural Scottsbluff, according to Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks.

She and her husband overturned a kayak on Friday afternoon near Scottsbluff’s wastewater treatment facility. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water, but once he did he administered CPR.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Two people charged in death of 2-year-old Ames boy

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy in April, Ames police said Thursday. Trevin D. Nicholson, 25, of Centennial, Colorado, was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. He was arrested Tuesday in Douglas County, Colorado, and is awaiting extradition to Iowa, police said in release.
AMES, IA
The Associated Press

Minnesota Zoo’s lost Eurasian owl dies of injuries

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — A Eurasian owl that escaped from the Minnesota Zoo earlier this month is dead. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that a neighbor found Gladys the owl injured by the side of the road near the zoo. She died by the time the zoo’s medical team reached her.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

611K+
Followers
329K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy