CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Suit: 2016 police shooting of 14-year-old wasn’t justified

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 14-year-old who was critically wounded in a 2016 St. Louis police shooting was unarmed and waiting to discuss a video-game trade with a friend when two officers searching for a stolen car began to chase him and opened fire, according to a lawsuit.

The suit’s contention that Tyron Edwards was unarmed contradicts what then-police Chief Sam Dotson’s said at the time of the shooting. Dotson said police shot the teen after he fired at them. Dotson also said police found the teen’s semiautomatic pistol at the scene, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

But Edwards’ lawyer, Jerryl Christmas, said there is “no dispute” that Edwards was unarmed, adding that DNA tests on the pistol from the scene weren’t a match to Edwards. Christmas also said juvenile authorities later dropped charges against Edwards, who is now 19.

The suit, filed last week in St. Louis Circuit Court, also said the officers made no orders to stop before firing at least 11 shots toward Edwards. He was struck in the back. That differs from Dotson’s initial statement that witnesses reported hearing the chasing officers identify themselves as police and order the teen to get down.

The City Counselor’s Office and the police department declined comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Carolina deputy stabbed, suspect shot to death

TARBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who stabbed another deputy after they were called to a home on Thursday, officials said. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home around 2 p.m. following a report that the suspect was chasing a family member with an unidentified weapon, news outlets reported.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Two people charged in death of 2-year-old Ames boy

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy in April, Ames police said Thursday. Trevin D. Nicholson, 25, of Centennial, Colorado, was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. He was arrested Tuesday in Douglas County, Colorado, and is awaiting extradition to Iowa, police said in release.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Dna Tests#St Louis Police#Ap#St Louis Circuit Court
The Associated Press

SC man arrested on multiple tax fraud charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday on multiple tax fraud charges. Michael Edwards, 49, of Ladson, faces five counts of furnishing false tax documents and four counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses, the South Carolina Department of Revenue said. Agents with the department said Edwards falsified his earnings and state tax withholdings on W-2 forms included with Individual Income Tax returns from 2016 through 2020, WCBD-TV reported.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Mexico City: criminal charges brought in subway collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors announced Thursday they will bring criminal charges shortly against “several people and companies” for construction and design defects that caused an elevated subway line to collapse in May, killing 26 people. Ernestina Godoy, the city attorney general, said studies found that constuction defects...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Associated Press

Employee death at California winery under investigation

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (AP) — State workplace safety officials are investigating the death of a worker at a Northern California winery who was found unresponsive near a fermentation tank, authorities said Thursday. Salvador Plaza-Centeno, 61, of Windsor, died Tuesday while working at Dry Creek Vineyard in Healdsburg, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

611K+
Followers
329K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy