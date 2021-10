On Sunday, September 26, 2021, Deputy Joshua Moyers passed from critical injuries obtained in the line of duty on September 24, 2021. He served the community as Sheriff’s Office Explorer from 2011 to 2013, then started as a deputy in 2015. Deputy Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop and passed away two days later. In July of 2018, Deputy Moyers received an Above and Beyond the Call of Duty award for his work on a narcotics case. Deputy Moyers will be remembered for his dedication to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO