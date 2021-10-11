CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans File Challenge to Oregon’s Redistricting of Congressional Map

By Rachel Monahan
WWEEK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans have filed a legal challenge to the new congressional redistricting map that followed Oregon gaining a seat in the 2020 census. The petition to the Marion County Circuit Court—filed by former Secretary of State Bev Clarno, former Republican House leader Gary Wilhelms (R-Klamath Falls), and onetime House Speaker Larry Campbell (R-Eugene), among others—argues that Democrats, who hold supermajorities in the state Legislature, drew a map that does not give state Republicans sufficient representation.

