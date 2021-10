Bill Aaron ran his first marathon in 1998, at the first ever Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, which was held in San Diego. It didn't go well, so the next year, he ran it again. “And then I kind of decided that I was sort of enmeshed in it and I did three, and then I did four and then for five they gave us a really sweet patch for being a legacy runner,” he said. “And one thing led to another.”