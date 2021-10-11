Final Week for Flavorcon Virtual 2021 Early Bird Rates
The early bird rate window for Flavorcon Virtual 2021 is coming to a close for the event scheduled for November 16-17. Rates will bump up after Friday, October 15, 2021. If you're unfamiliar with the annual event, Flavorcon is a global, interactive conference designed for flavorists, product developers, R&D leaders, food scientists and consumer packaged goods professionals designed to support sensory innovations and better-for-you breakthroughs for the flavor, food and beverage markets.www.perfumerflavorist.com
