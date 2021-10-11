The Latest: UN chief decries pandemic's harm to the poor

The health of one in five renters in England is being harmed by their living conditions, a new survey has found.A poll of more than 3,000 private and social renters in England, carried out by YouGov and the housing and homelessness charity Shelter, found that 22 per cent of renters felt their physical or mental health was being harmed by poor housing.The survey also found the most common renter issues were damp and mould (impacting 26 per cent of renters), being unable to heat their homes (26 per cent), struggling to pay rent (21 per cent) and fear of eviction...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO