Public Health

The Latest: UN chief decries pandemic's harm to the poor

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief says the pandemic has forced more than 100...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Amnesty seeks COVID-19 inquiry into Italian nursing homes

ROME (AP) — Amnesty International is calling for an independent parliamentary inquiry into COVID-19 deaths in Italian nursing homes and reports of retaliation against nursing home staff who spoke out about unsafe conditions there.
WORLD
Times Daily

A jab in each arm: France vaccinates against flu and COVID

PARIS (AP) — Worried that the flu and COVID-19 could trigger a winter-time double-whammy of new infections and deaths, France is forging ahead with a nationwide vaccination and booster-shot program against both diseases, offering simultaneous jabs to millions of at-risk people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Poor countries will take years to recover from pandemic, World Bank chief says

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has set anti-poverty efforts back by a year and up to a decade in some countries, World Bank Group President David Malpass said Monday. Speaking at a media roundtable during the 2021 annual meetings of the World Bank Group, Malpass said the "dramatically uneven" recovery from the pandemic is causing "tragic reversals in development."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Health of one in five renters harmed by poor housing, Shelter says

The health of one in five renters in England is being harmed by their living conditions, a new survey has found.A poll of more than 3,000 private and social renters in England, carried out by YouGov and the housing and homelessness charity Shelter, found that 22 per cent of renters felt their physical or mental health was being harmed by poor housing.The survey also found the most common renter issues were damp and mould (impacting 26 per cent of renters), being unable to heat their homes (26 per cent), struggling to pay rent (21 per cent) and fear of eviction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

As virus cases rise, so do pleas for Russians to get vaccine

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — As she stood in the courtyard of the morgue holding the body of her grandmother who died of COVID-19, Ramilya Shigalturina had a message for anyone still resisting vaccinations.
PHARMACEUTICALS
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Beijing offering COVID-19 boosters, 4 months before Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
The Tribune

Other Voices: The pandemic continues harming the working class

A Mountain Metro bus driver and service shortage reported Monday by The Gazette is not unique to just one part of the state. Across the state and country, private companies and public entities have had the same problem incentivizing workers to take gigs that ensure the world goes round like our communities of workers and families need it to.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

New Zealand sets 90% vaccination target to end lockdowns

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's government on Friday set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 90% of all eligible people to end coronavirus lockdowns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company's vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

US regulators endorse efforts to address climate risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. financial regulators on Thursday approved a series of steps toward addressing the dangers that climate change poses to the nation's financial system.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Freedom to vote is under attack

The freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote — especially for people of color.
ELECTIONS
Times Daily

UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar has warned that February's military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn't returned to the people in a democratic way the country "will go in the direction of a failed state.".
WORLD
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE

