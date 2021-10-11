CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park's obstacle course not to be missed

By Tina Winstead
Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue to celebrate the autumn season at the library, I encourage you to take advantage of the last of the good weather and visit Huntington Park. You’ll find a charming obstacle course painted on the sidewalk in front of the gazebo. What began as an activity for children has turned into a project that took four staff members several days to create. But it’s worth it as I look out of my office window and see youngsters buzzing like bees, hopping like frogs, spelling O-N-E-O-N-T-A by jumping to the correct letter dot and dancing their way to the finish line.

