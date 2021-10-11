CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand fuels higher oil prices; gasoline prices highest since 2014 as a result

By Sabrina Wilson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The price tag of a barrel of oil does not happen in a vacuum. Across the country, drivers are paying more for gasoline due to rising crude oil prices. Oscar Mendez filled up his pickup truck on North Causeway Boulevard. “It’s probably going to cost me...

CBS Tampa

‘Everything Has Gone Sky High’: From Groceries To Gas, Prices Skyrocketing And Could Get Worse

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS (CBS) – “The meat is above and beyond all right?” Fadia Chamoun of Lexington, Massachusetts lamented as she packed her trunk full of groceries. “It has gone sky high. Everything has gone sky high and it’s extremely sad.” If it feels like lately everything is more expensive, that’s because it is. “The government [just] released that prices over the past 12 months have increased 5.4% and that marks the fifth month in a row of over 5% price increases,” Boston University Questrom School of Business professor Jay Zagorsky explained. “That means that roughly every 14 or 15 years, all prices...
abc12.com

DTE says natural gas customers will be shielded from rising prices this winter

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - DTE Energy says its natural gas customers won’t face dramatic price increases expected around the country this winter. Natural gas prices have doubled over the past few months to a seven-year high. The U.S. Department of Energy is predicting a 30% increase in natural gas prices this winter to the highest level since 2008-2009.
KTLA

U.S. wholesale prices see record increase over 12 months

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a […]
Louisiana State
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices arcing higher, up 8 cents in one week

Vermont Business Magazine GasBuddy Vermont is reporting today that the state's average price of gasoline is $3.24 a gallon, which is 5 cents lower than the US average. Prices have been rising rapidly in recent weeks as the price of world crude oil accelerates. Vermont gas prices are up 8 cents from a week ago and US prices are up 5 cents.
95.3 MNC

Global Energy Crunch Pushing Fuel Prices Higher

Oil prices traded above $81 per barrel on Thursday, the highest level for oil prices since 2014. That has pushed both diesel and gasoline prices to the highest levels reported in seven years. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says the higher oil prices are all part of a developing global...
MarketWatch

Why consumers will be paying a lot more for natural gas this winter

Natural-gas prices are on track to score their largest yearly gain in more than two decades, raising the likelihood of high winter-heating bills, after volatile action so far this month that’s seen prices for the fossil fuel climb to the highest level in almost 13 years, then drop back to their lowest in weeks.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York gas prices highest in 7 years, may go higher

Casandra Ferguson said Thursday some immediate relief at the gas pump would be especially helpful, since she has several new expenses nowadays. Ferguson is expecting her first child early next year. “For this one, around $30. For my husband’s car, it could be like $40 to $50 to fill up,”...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in natural-gas supplies below some market forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 81 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 8. That was a bit lower than the average increase of 89 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.369 trillion cubic feet, down 501 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 174 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas extended their early gains, trading up 33 cents, or 5.9%, at $5.92 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.809 shortly before the data.
OilPrice.com

Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

President Biden has discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry, Politico has reported, citing unnamed sources in the know. U.S. gasoline prices hit a new high this month, to an average of $3.26 per gallon as of the start of this week, according to GasBuddy data cited by NBC. In certain states, drivers are paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas, the data also showed.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
cityindex.co.uk

Oil eases below $80, bull trend remains

Oil has surged over 7% so far this month, building on gains of almost 10% last month. WTI has rallied over 4% over the past 4 sessions hitting a 7 year high of 82.18 earlier this week. However, after 4 consecutive sessions of gains oil bulls are taking a breather and WTI has slipped below $80.
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
