Gilbert Wins Outstanding Industry Partnership Award for its Landscape Water Budget Program

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert is proud to announce that it is has been named a 2021 winner in the Smart Water Application Technologies' Outstanding Industry Partnership Awards for its Landscape Water Budget Program.

Gilbert’s Water Conservation Department oversees the budget program which aims to improve the efficiency of watering practices by the town’s large landscape water users.

To date, there are 458 participants in the program, ranging from commercial properties to residential community landscapes, churches, schools, and municipal parks using either potable or reclaimed water.

Visit glbrt.is/landscapebudget more about the award and Gilbert’s landscape water budget program.

Learn more about all of Gilbert’s conservation efforts at gilbertaz.gov/waterconservation.