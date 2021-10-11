CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert Wins Outstanding Industry Partnership Award for its Landscape Water Budget Program

Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 3 days ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert is proud to announce that it is has been named a 2021 winner in the Smart Water Application Technologies' Outstanding Industry Partnership Awards for its Landscape Water Budget Program.

Gilbert’s Water Conservation Department oversees the budget program which aims to improve the efficiency of watering practices by the town’s large landscape water users.

To date, there are 458 participants in the program, ranging from commercial properties to residential community landscapes, churches, schools, and municipal parks using either potable or reclaimed water.

Visit glbrt.is/landscapebudget more about the award and Gilbert’s landscape water budget program.

Learn more about all of Gilbert’s conservation efforts at gilbertaz.gov/waterconservation.

Comments / 0

 

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

